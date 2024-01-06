Can we count on Milwaukee to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Milwaukee ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-8 3-2 NR NR 231

Milwaukee's best wins

In its best win of the season, Milwaukee took down the Wright State Raiders in a 91-83 win on December 31. Erik Pratt led the way against Wright State, tallying 18 points. Next on the team was Aaron Franklin with 15 points.

Next best wins

85-83 at home over Chattanooga (No. 221/RPI) on December 22

81-79 on the road over UC Davis (No. 255/RPI) on December 9

78-75 at home over Robert Morris (No. 334/RPI) on December 29

84-61 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on January 6

61-59 over Siena (No. 355/RPI) on November 21

Milwaukee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Schedule insights

Milwaukee gets the 230th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games against teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Milwaukee's 15 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Milwaukee's next game

Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers vs. Cleveland State Vikings

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Cleveland State Vikings Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

