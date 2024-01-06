The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League) will attempt to break a 16-game losing streak when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Calihan Hall. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Milwaukee Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Milwaukee (-8.5) 150.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Milwaukee (-8.5) 151.5 -420 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends

Milwaukee has covered five times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

Panthers games have hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.

Detroit Mercy has covered just twice in 16 matchups with a spread this year.

A total of six Titans games this year have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.