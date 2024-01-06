The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League) welcome in the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) after losing four home games in a row. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Panthers have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Titans' opponents have knocked down.
  • Milwaukee is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 180th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans rank 348th.
  • The 77.5 points per game the Panthers record are just 0.1 more points than the Titans give up (77.4).
  • When Milwaukee scores more than 77.4 points, it is 6-3.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Milwaukee has played better when playing at home this year, putting up 83 points per game, compared to 75.5 per game away from home.
  • The Panthers are allowing 77.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.7 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (84.8).
  • In home games, Milwaukee is draining 3.5 more three-pointers per game (10.3) than away from home (6.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (29.9%).

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 Robert Morris W 78-75 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/31/2023 Wright State W 91-83 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
1/4/2024 @ Oakland L 100-95 Athletics Center O'rena
1/6/2024 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
1/12/2024 Cleveland State - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
1/18/2024 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena

