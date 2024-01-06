The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League) welcome in the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) after losing four home games in a row. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Milwaukee Stats Insights

This season, the Panthers have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Titans' opponents have knocked down.

Milwaukee is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Panthers are the 180th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans rank 348th.

The 77.5 points per game the Panthers record are just 0.1 more points than the Titans give up (77.4).

When Milwaukee scores more than 77.4 points, it is 6-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Milwaukee has played better when playing at home this year, putting up 83 points per game, compared to 75.5 per game away from home.

The Panthers are allowing 77.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.7 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (84.8).

In home games, Milwaukee is draining 3.5 more three-pointers per game (10.3) than away from home (6.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (29.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule