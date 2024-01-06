How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League) welcome in the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) after losing four home games in a row. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- This season, the Panthers have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Titans' opponents have knocked down.
- Milwaukee is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 180th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans rank 348th.
- The 77.5 points per game the Panthers record are just 0.1 more points than the Titans give up (77.4).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 77.4 points, it is 6-3.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Milwaukee has played better when playing at home this year, putting up 83 points per game, compared to 75.5 per game away from home.
- The Panthers are allowing 77.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.7 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (84.8).
- In home games, Milwaukee is draining 3.5 more three-pointers per game (10.3) than away from home (6.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (29.9%).
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-75
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/31/2023
|Wright State
|W 91-83
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Oakland
|L 100-95
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/6/2024
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/12/2024
|Cleveland State
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|1/18/2024
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
