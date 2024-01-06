Saturday's game that pits the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (12-2) versus the Xavier Musketeers (1-10) at Al McGuire Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-50 in favor of Marquette, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Golden Eagles enter this contest following a 57-56 loss to St. John's (NY) on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marquette vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 79, Xavier 50

Marquette Schedule Analysis

When the Golden Eagles beat the Creighton Bluejays (No. 21 in the AP's Top 25) on December 13 by a score of 76-70, it was their signature win of the season so far.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Golden Eagles are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 24th-most wins.

Marquette has three wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Marquette has seven wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

76-70 at home over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 13

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 53) on November 25

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 81) on November 11

73-65 over Boston College (No. 89) on November 24

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 103) on December 10

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 16.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

16.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Jordan King: 15.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

15.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57) Frannie Hottinger: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Mackenzie Hare: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (44-for-88)

14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (44-for-88) Rose Nkumu: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 77.9 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while allowing 61.4 per outing (120th in college basketball). They have a +231 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game.

In conference matchups, Marquette tallies fewer points per game (65.3) than its season average (77.9).

When playing at home, the Golden Eagles are putting up 14.5 more points per game (83.5) than they are when playing on the road (69).

Defensively, Marquette has been better at home this year, giving up 58.1 points per game, compared to 68 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.