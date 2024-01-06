The Marquette Golden Eagles (12-2) will be looking to continue a 10-game home winning streak when taking on the Xavier Musketeers (1-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Al McGuire Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Xavier Scoring Comparison

The Musketeers put up an average of 52 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 61.4 the Golden Eagles give up.

Xavier has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 61.4 points.

Marquette is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 52 points.

The Golden Eagles score 77.9 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 67.1 the Musketeers give up.

Marquette has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Xavier is 1-7 when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.

The Golden Eagles shoot 48.7% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Musketeers concede defensively.

The Musketeers make 37.7% of their shots from the field, two% lower than the Golden Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 16.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

16.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Jordan King: 15.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

15.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57) Frannie Hottinger: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Mackenzie Hare: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (44-for-88)

14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (44-for-88) Rose Nkumu: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

Marquette Schedule