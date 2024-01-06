How to Watch the Marquette vs. Xavier Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Marquette Golden Eagles (12-2) will be looking to continue a 10-game home winning streak when taking on the Xavier Musketeers (1-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Al McGuire Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marquette vs. Xavier Scoring Comparison
- The Musketeers put up an average of 52 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 61.4 the Golden Eagles give up.
- Xavier has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 61.4 points.
- Marquette is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 52 points.
- The Golden Eagles score 77.9 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 67.1 the Musketeers give up.
- Marquette has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 67.1 points.
- Xavier is 1-7 when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.
- The Golden Eagles shoot 48.7% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Musketeers concede defensively.
- The Musketeers make 37.7% of their shots from the field, two% lower than the Golden Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Marquette Leaders
- Liza Karlen: 16.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
- Jordan King: 15.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Mackenzie Hare: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (44-for-88)
- Rose Nkumu: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Bucknell
|W 67-39
|Al McGuire Center
|12/31/2023
|@ UConn
|L 95-64
|XL Center
|1/3/2024
|@ St. John's (NY)
|L 57-56
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/6/2024
|Xavier
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Walsh Gymnasium
|1/13/2024
|DePaul
|-
|Al McGuire Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.