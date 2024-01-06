The Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) play a fellow Big East squad, the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Prudential Center. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Marquette Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Players to Watch

Tyler Kolek: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Oso Ighodaro: 13.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Kam Jones: 14.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK David Joplin: 9.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Chase Ross: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Kadary Richmond: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Dre Davis: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaden Bediako: 9.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Al-Amir Dawes: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall Rank Seton Hall AVG Marquette AVG Marquette Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 79.3 23rd 42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 162nd 35.1 Rebounds 31.8 319th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 324th 5.8 3pt Made 8.9 39th 249th 12.2 Assists 17.3 6th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 10.5 44th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.