Marquette vs. Seton Hall: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Saturday's Big East slate will see the Seton Hall Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East) face the Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Seton Hall vs. Marquette matchup.
Marquette vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marquette vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Seton Hall Moneyline
|Marquette Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Seton Hall (-6.5)
|145.5
|-260
|+210
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Marquette vs. Seton Hall Betting Trends
- Marquette has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- Seton Hall has put together a 5-8-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 14 times this season.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- The Golden Eagles were +1800 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +1400, which is the 49th-biggest change in the country.
- Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.