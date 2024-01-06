The Seton Hall Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East) are home in Big East action versus the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 41.4% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Marquette has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 17th.
  • The Golden Eagles score 9.9 more points per game (78.0) than the Pirates give up (68.1).
  • Marquette is 11-1 when it scores more than 68.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette put up more points at home (83.3 per game) than on the road (79.7) last season.
  • The Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Marquette knocked down fewer triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (36.0%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown W 81-51 Fiserv Forum
12/30/2023 Creighton W 72-67 Fiserv Forum
1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
1/10/2024 Butler - Fiserv Forum
1/15/2024 Villanova - Fiserv Forum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.