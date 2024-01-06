The Seton Hall Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East) are home in Big East action versus the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: CBS Sports Network

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 41.4% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Marquette has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 17th.

The Golden Eagles score 9.9 more points per game (78.0) than the Pirates give up (68.1).

Marquette is 11-1 when it scores more than 68.1 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette put up more points at home (83.3 per game) than on the road (79.7) last season.

The Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.

Beyond the arc, Marquette knocked down fewer triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (36.0%) too.

