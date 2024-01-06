Can we count on Marquette to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Marquette ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 2-2 19 20 31

Marquette's best wins

Marquette defeated the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays, 76-70, on December 13, in its signature win of the season. Against Creighton, Liza Karlen led the team by recording 25 points to go along with 12 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 39/RPI) on November 25

99-91 at home over Appalachian State (No. 122/RPI) on December 17

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 124/RPI) on December 10

87-52 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 132/RPI) on December 3

73-65 over Boston College (No. 150/RPI) on November 24

Marquette's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Marquette has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Marquette has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Golden Eagles are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Marquette has drawn the 116th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Golden Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games against teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Marquette's 14 remaining games this year, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Marquette's next game

Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

Seton Hall Pirates vs. Marquette Golden Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

