For bracketology analysis around Marquette and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 Preseason national championship odds: +2500

+2500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +1600

How Marquette ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-2 7 7 12

Marquette's best wins

Marquette picked up its best win of the season on November 21, when it beat the Kansas Jayhawks, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 73-59. Oso Ighodaro was the top scorer in the signature win over Kansas, putting up 21 points with nine rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

71-64 on the road over Illinois (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 14

72-67 at home over Creighton (No. 42/RPI) on December 30

86-65 at home over Texas (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 6

93-56 at home over Southern (No. 126/RPI) on November 28

78-59 at home over Notre Dame (No. 158/RPI) on December 9

Marquette's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, Marquette has two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 12th-most in Division I. But it also has four Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the sixth-most.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Marquette is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Marquette has the third-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Golden Eagles' upcoming schedule includes nine games against teams with worse records and 13 games versus teams with records above .500.

Marquette has 15 games left on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Marquette's next game

Matchup: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Butler Bulldogs

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Butler Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

