The Milwaukee Bucks, Malik Beasley included, square off versus the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 125-121 win versus the Spurs, Beasley totaled 10 points.

With prop bets available for Beasley, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.8 10.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.7 Assists -- 1.3 1.1 PRA -- 17.3 15.1 PR -- 16 14 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.7



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Beasley has made 4.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.7% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 3.0 threes per game, or 19.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Beasley's Bucks average 105.1 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's slowest with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are second in the league, allowing 109.9 points per contest.

The Rockets are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.8 rebounds per game.

The Rockets give up 23.8 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Rockets are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Beasley vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 23 13 1 0 3 0 0 3/15/2023 32 16 3 0 4 0 1 1/5/2023 20 19 0 0 5 0 1 10/26/2022 30 14 4 1 2 1 4 10/24/2022 20 12 0 0 2 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.