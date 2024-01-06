Saturday's Horizon League slate includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) versus the Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Oakland Game Information

Green Bay Players to Watch

  • Noah Reynolds: 17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Elijah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Marcus Hall: 5.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • David Douglas Jr.: 7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Rich Byhre: 5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oakland Players to Watch

  • Trey Townsend: 16.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jack Gohlke: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chris Conway: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaiah Jones: 6.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • D.Q. Cole: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Green Bay vs. Oakland Stat Comparison

Oakland Rank Oakland AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank
262nd 71.5 Points Scored 63.5 347th
244th 73.5 Points Allowed 65.9 70th
308th 33.4 Rebounds 33.2 314th
211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 7.2 313th
164th 7.7 3pt Made 7.6 171st
299th 11.7 Assists 11.8 293rd
77th 10.5 Turnovers 12.2 218th

