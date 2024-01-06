The Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) will look to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oakland vs. Green Bay matchup.

Green Bay vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oakland Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Oakland (-6.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oakland (-7.5) 140.5 -300 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Green Bay vs. Oakland Betting Trends

Green Bay has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, the Phoenix have an ATS record of 5-2.

Oakland has compiled an 11-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Grizzlies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 16 times this season.

