The Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Green Bay vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Green Bay Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix's 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • Green Bay is 8-3 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are the rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix rank 330th.
  • The Phoenix's 66.3 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 75.4 the Golden Grizzlies give up.
  • Green Bay has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 75.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

  • Green Bay is putting up more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (60.4).
  • In 2023-24 the Phoenix are conceding 9.8 fewer points per game at home (59.6) than away (69.4).
  • Green Bay sinks more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than away (29.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 Wright State W 88-77 Resch Center
12/31/2023 Robert Morris W 78-61 Resch Center
1/4/2024 @ Detroit Mercy W 69-51 Calihan Hall
1/6/2024 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena
1/10/2024 @ IUPUI - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
1/14/2024 Cleveland State - Resch Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.