Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be hitting the court versus the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 4, Antetokounmpo put up 44 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 125-121 win versus the Spurs.

Let's look at Antetokounmpo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 31.0 30.0 Rebounds 12.5 11.4 13.0 Assists 6.5 5.9 7.7 PRA -- 48.3 50.7 PR -- 42.4 43



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 20.0% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.0 per contest.

Antetokounmpo's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.1.

Defensively, the Rockets are second in the league, giving up 109.9 points per contest.

The Rockets are the 19th-ranked team in the league, allowing 43.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have conceded 23.8 per contest, second in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 39 26 17 3 1 0 0

