Toyota Center is where the Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) and Houston Rockets (17-16) will square off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Damian Lillard and Alperen Sengun are players to watch for the Bucks and Rockets, respectively.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Rockets

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSWI

Space City Home Network, BSWI Live Stream:

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks won their previous game versus the Spurs, 125-121, on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo was their leading scorer with 44 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 44 14 7 2 1 2 Damian Lillard 25 4 10 1 0 1 Khris Middleton 12 3 5 1 0 2

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 31.0 points, 5.9 assists and 11.4 boards per contest.

Lillard is averaging 25.4 points, 6.8 assists and 4.3 boards per game.

Brook Lopez's numbers for the season are 12.6 points, 5.0 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis posts 12.5 points, 6.7 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 50.3% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Khris Middleton posts 14.4 points, 4.4 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 30 13 7.7 1.1 1.2 0.5 Damian Lillard 25.8 4.1 6.6 1.2 0 3.2 Khris Middleton 18.7 3.5 5.9 0.7 0.5 2.4 Brook Lopez 12.2 5.7 1 0.3 2.8 1.3 Bobby Portis 12 7 1 0.8 0.5 1

