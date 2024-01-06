Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alperen Sengun and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Houston Rockets matchup at Toyota Center on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI

Space City Home Network and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 32.5 (Over: -104) 12.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: +104)

Antetokounmpo has racked up 31 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points less than Saturday's over/under.

He has pulled down 11.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -141) 6.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +104)

The 25.5-point prop bet set for Damian Lillard on Saturday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Lillard has averaged 6.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He drains 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday (3.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -143)

The 12.5-point over/under for Brook Lopez on Saturday is 0.1 lower than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed five boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (5.5).

Lopez averages 1.6 made three-pointers, 0.1 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -111)

The 21.5 points Sengun scores per game are 1.0 less than his prop total on Saturday.

He has grabbed 8.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Sengun averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than Saturday's over/under.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -156)

The 18.5-point total set for Fred VanVleet on Saturday is 1.3 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged 8.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Saturday (8.5).

VanVleet's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

