The Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) face the Houston Rockets (17-16) on January 6, 2024. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is five percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

Milwaukee is 22-6 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Rockets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.

The Bucks record 14.9 more points per game (124.8) than the Rockets give up (109.9).

Milwaukee is 24-9 when scoring more than 109.9 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Bucks are posting 0.7 more points per game (125.1) than they are in road games (124.4).

Milwaukee gives up 118.9 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 120.8 in road games.

Looking at three-pointers, the Bucks have fared worse when playing at home this season, making 14.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 14.5 per game and a 39.1% percentage when playing on the road.

Bucks Injuries