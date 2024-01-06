The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, match up versus the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Lopez, in his last showing, had nine points and three blocks in a 125-121 win over the Spurs.

Let's look at Lopez's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.6 12.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 5.7 Assists -- 1.3 1.0 PRA -- 18.9 18.9 PR -- 17.6 17.9 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Lopez has made 4.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.2% of his team's total makes.

Lopez is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Bucks average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.1. His opponents, the Rockets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Rockets are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 109.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Rockets are 19th in the NBA, conceding 43.8 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Rockets are ranked second in the league, giving up 23.8 per game.

Conceding 11.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Rockets are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Brook Lopez vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 31 18 6 0 3 1 0

