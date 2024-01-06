The Milwaukee Bucks, Bobby Portis included, match up versus the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Portis put up five points in his previous game, which ended in a 125-121 win versus the Spurs.

In this piece we'll examine Portis' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.5 12.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 7.0 Assists -- 1.1 1.0 PRA -- 20.3 20 PR -- 19.2 19 3PM 0.5 1.0 1.0



Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Rockets

Portis is responsible for taking 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 6.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

Portis' opponents, the Rockets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105.1 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked second in the league, conceding 109.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Rockets are ranked 19th in the NBA, giving up 43.8 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 23.8 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets have given up 11.7 makes per game, seventh in the league.

Bobby Portis vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 25 11 6 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.