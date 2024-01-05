Winnebago County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Winnebago County, Wisconsin today, we've got what you need here.
Winnebago County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley Christian High School at Horicon High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Horicon, WI
- Conference: Trailways
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Menasha High School at Green Bay West High
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
