Waupaca County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Waupaca County, Wisconsin today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waupaca County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Xavier High School at New London High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: New London, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
