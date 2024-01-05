Philipp Kurashev will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and New Jersey Devils play at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. Looking to wager on Kurashev's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Kurashev has a plus-minus rating of -19, while averaging 18:10 on the ice per game.

Kurashev has a goal in seven of 31 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 16 of 31 games this season, Kurashev has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Kurashev has an assist in 12 of 31 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Kurashev goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kurashev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 127 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 31 Games 3 23 Points 0 7 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

