The NHL schedule on Thursday should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Detroit Red Wings squaring off against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

If you are looking for live coverage of Thursday's NHL play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!