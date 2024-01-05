The Wright State Raiders (9-6) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Milwaukee vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers average only 2.6 fewer points per game (67) than the Raiders give up to opponents (69.6).
  • When it scores more than 69.6 points, Milwaukee is 5-1.
  • Wright State's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 67 points.
  • The Raiders average 71.9 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 61.7 the Panthers give up.
  • When Wright State puts up more than 61.7 points, it is 9-2.
  • Milwaukee is 7-5 when allowing fewer than 71.9 points.
  • The Raiders shoot 42% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Panthers allow defensively.
  • The Panthers make 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.3% less than the Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Milwaukee Leaders

  • Kendall Nead: 18 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79)
  • Kamy Peppler: 11.2 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (32-for-95)
  • Jada Donaldson: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
  • Anna Lutz: 9.4 PTS, 7 REB, 52.9 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)
  • Angie Cera: 9.5 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)

Milwaukee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Viterbo W 100-37 Klotsche Center
12/30/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne L 65-55 Klotsche Center
1/1/2024 Cleveland State L 64-59 Klotsche Center
1/5/2024 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center
1/7/2024 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena
1/11/2024 Robert Morris - Klotsche Center

