The Wright State Raiders (9-6) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers average only 2.6 fewer points per game (67) than the Raiders give up to opponents (69.6).

When it scores more than 69.6 points, Milwaukee is 5-1.

Wright State's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 67 points.

The Raiders average 71.9 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 61.7 the Panthers give up.

When Wright State puts up more than 61.7 points, it is 9-2.

Milwaukee is 7-5 when allowing fewer than 71.9 points.

The Raiders shoot 42% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Panthers allow defensively.

The Panthers make 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.3% less than the Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79)

18 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79) Kamy Peppler: 11.2 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (32-for-95)

11.2 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (32-for-95) Jada Donaldson: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Anna Lutz: 9.4 PTS, 7 REB, 52.9 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

9.4 PTS, 7 REB, 52.9 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Angie Cera: 9.5 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Schedule