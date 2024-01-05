Milwaukee County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin today? We've got the information.
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cudahy High School at Brown Deer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Brown Deer, WI
- Conference: Woodland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenfield High School at Pius XI High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Conference: Woodland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at William Horlick High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Francis High School at Kenosha Christian Life High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Midwest Classic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
