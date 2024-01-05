On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Lukas Reichel going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Reichel stats and insights

In three of 37 games this season, Reichel has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Reichel has scored two goals on the power play.

Reichel's shooting percentage is 5.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 127 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Reichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-1 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:33 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:58 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:05 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:04 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 7-1

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

