The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have hit.

Los Angeles is 14-9 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Lakers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 24th.

The Lakers average only 0.3 more points per game (113.7) than the Grizzlies give up (113.4).

Los Angeles has an 11-4 record when putting up more than 113.4 points.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

This season, Memphis has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Grizzlies score an average of 106.9 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.

Memphis is 6-1 when it scores more than 114.6 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers score 114.5 points per game at home, compared to 113.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.4 points per contest.

Defensively Los Angeles has been better at home this year, giving up 107.7 points per game, compared to 120.4 on the road.

The Lakers are draining 10.5 treys per game with a 34.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than they're averaging on the road (10.8, 35.4%).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are scoring fewer points at home (104.3 per game) than away (109.1). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (111.9) than on the road (114.8).

Memphis is allowing fewer points at home (111.9 per game) than on the road (114.8).

The Grizzlies collect 1.2 fewer assists per game at home (23.4) than away (24.6).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gabe Vincent Out Knee LeBron James Questionable Ankle Anthony Davis Questionable Ankle Rui Hachimura Out Calf D'Angelo Russell Questionable Tailbone

Grizzlies Injuries