Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 5
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 108
Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Lakers (- 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-8.3)
- Pick OU:
Under (228.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 224.4
- The Grizzlies (13-21-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 4.7% less often than the Lakers (15-20-0) this year.
- When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (6-5) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.5%) than Memphis (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Memphis and its opponents aren't as successful (38.2% of the time) as Los Angeles and its opponents (51.4%).
- The Lakers have a .636 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-8) this season while the Grizzlies have a .238 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-16).
Lakers Performance Insights
- With 113.7 points per game on offense, the Lakers rank 19th in the NBA. Defensively, they give up 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.
- Los Angeles is 15th in the NBA with 43.7 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 44.5 rebounds allowed per contest.
- This season, the Lakers rank ninth in the league in assists, delivering 27.4 per game.
- With 13.6 turnovers per game, Los Angeles ranks 21st in the NBA. It forces 13.0 turnovers per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Lakers are averaging 10.7 treys per game (third-worst in NBA), and they own a 35.1% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies are the worst squad in the league in points scored (106.9 per game) and 13th in points allowed (113.4).
- Memphis is 24th in the league in rebounds per game (42.0) and fourth-worst in rebounds conceded (46.1).
- This season the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the NBA in assists at 24.0 per game.
- Memphis is 22nd in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.7) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (14.6).
- In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (12.9 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (33.3%).
