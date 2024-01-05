How to Watch the Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (10-3) aim to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-10) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Truist Arena.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix put up just 2.5 fewer points per game (74.2) than the Norse allow (76.7).
- Green Bay is 5-0 when it scores more than 76.7 points.
- Northern Kentucky has a 2-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.2 points.
- The 63.2 points per game the Norse put up are only 4.4 more points than the Phoenix allow (58.8).
- When Northern Kentucky puts up more than 58.8 points, it is 2-5.
- When Green Bay gives up fewer than 63.2 points, it is 9-0.
- This year the Norse are shooting 40.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Phoenix concede.
- The Phoenix shoot 49.1% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Norse concede.
Green Bay Leaders
- Cassie Schiltz: 11.8 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (26-for-57)
- Natalie McNeal: 10.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%
- Bailey Butler: 7.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)
- Maddy Schreiber: 13.0 PTS, 61.4 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8.0 PTS, 52.3 FG%
Green Bay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|W 94-55
|Kress Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 85-72
|Kress Events Center
|1/1/2024
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|W 72-46
|Kress Events Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|1/11/2024
|Youngstown State
|-
|Kress Events Center
