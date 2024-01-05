The Chicago Blackhawks (11-25-2), losers of 13 road games in a row, visit the New Jersey Devils (20-14-2) at Prudential Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN.

In the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have put up a record of 2-7-1. They have put up 22 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 43. They have gone on the power play 28 times during that span, and have capitalized with six goals (21.4% of opportunities).

Here's our prediction for who will claim the win in Friday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Devils Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final tally of Devils 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-400)

Devils (-400) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Devils (-1.5)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks (11-25-2 overall) have posted a record of 3-2-5 in games that have needed OT this season.

In the 11 games Chicago has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 13 points.

This season the Blackhawks recorded only one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

Chicago has two points (1-8-0) in nine games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals in 16 games, earning 20 points from those contests.

This season, Chicago has recorded a single power-play goal in 13 games has a record of 6-6-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-6-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 30 games. The Blackhawks finished 10-18-2 in those matchups (22 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 6th 3.53 Goals Scored 2.32 31st 28th 3.53 Goals Allowed 3.76 31st 12th 31.7 Shots 26.4 31st 8th 29.2 Shots Allowed 33.1 28th 1st 30.63% Power Play % 12.71% 29th 25th 76.72% Penalty Kill % 73.55% 27th

Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

