Can we count on Connor Bedard finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

  • Bedard has scored in 12 of 38 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • In one game versus the Devils this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus seven assists.
  • He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 12.7% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 127 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 18:54 Away L 4-1
1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 19:04 Away L 3-0
12/31/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:45 Away L 8-1
12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:51 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Jets 2 2 0 18:53 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:50 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:11 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 21:52 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 23:16 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 7-1

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

