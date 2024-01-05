The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Colin Blackwell find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Blackwell stats and insights

  • Blackwell has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
  • Blackwell has zero points on the power play.
  • Blackwell's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 127 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

