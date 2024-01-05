Brown County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Brown County, Wisconsin and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Brown County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seymour High School at West De Pere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: De Pere, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Menasha High School at Green Bay West High
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
