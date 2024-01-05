How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils (20-14-2) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-25-2) -- who've lost 13 straight away from home -- on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN is the place to tune in to see the Devils and the Blackhawks take the ice.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|Devils
|4-2 NJ
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks give up 3.8 goals per game (143 in total), 30th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 88 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks are 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 43 goals (4.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|38
|15
|18
|33
|32
|31
|40.1%
|Philipp Kurashev
|31
|7
|16
|23
|16
|16
|51.5%
|Jason Dickinson
|38
|12
|6
|18
|16
|31
|46.4%
|Nick Foligno
|38
|8
|9
|17
|13
|29
|46.9%
|Anthony Beauvillier
|37
|4
|9
|13
|5
|24
|52.2%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have given up 127 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 25th in league action in goals against.
- The Devils' 127 total goals (3.5 per game) rank seventh in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Defensively, the Devils have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|31
|15
|30
|45
|37
|34
|36.8%
|Jesper Bratt
|36
|14
|29
|43
|19
|23
|27.3%
|Tyler Toffoli
|36
|15
|12
|27
|16
|13
|35.1%
|Luke Hughes
|36
|7
|15
|22
|28
|17
|-
|Nico Hischier
|25
|10
|10
|20
|9
|13
|55.5%
