The Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (19-15) on January 5, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

76ers Stats Insights

This season, the 76ers have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Knicks' opponents have made.

Philadelphia has a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The 76ers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.

The 120.7 points per game the 76ers record are 7.4 more points than the Knicks give up (113.3).

Philadelphia is 19-5 when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 46.6% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 46.1% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, New York has a 16-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Knicks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 13th.

The Knicks put up an average of 115.3 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers give up to opponents.

New York has put together a 17-8 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

The 76ers are scoring 122.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 118.4 points per contest.

Defensively Philadelphia has been better in home games this season, surrendering 109.1 points per game, compared to 112 on the road.

The 76ers are draining 12.1 treys per game, which is 0.2 fewer than they're averaging in road games (12.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 38% at home and 37% away from home.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Knicks put up 114.9 points per game, 0.6 less than away (115.5). On defense they give up 108.4 points per game at home, 8.3 less than on the road (116.7).

At home, New York gives up 108.4 points per game. Away, it concedes 116.7.

This season the Knicks are picking up more assists at home (24.3 per game) than away (23.5).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

76ers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Robert Covington Questionable Knee Robert Covington Questionable Knee Furkan Korkmaz Questionable Illness De'Anthony Melton Out Back

Knicks Injuries