Wisconsin vs. Nebraska January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Wisconsin Badgers (7-4) face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Ronnie Porter: 10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Brooke Schramek: 10.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sania Copeland: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alexis Markowski: 17.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaz Shelley: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darian White: 9.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Natalie Potts: 10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Callin Hake: 7.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
