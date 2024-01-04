Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Rock County, Wisconsin today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rock County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Turner High School at Brown Deer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
  • Location: Brown Deer, WI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.