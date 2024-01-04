The Chicago Blackhawks, including Philipp Kurashev, take the ice Thursday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kurashev's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

Kurashev's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:09 per game on the ice, is -17.

In seven of 30 games this season, Kurashev has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kurashev has a point in 16 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points six times.

Kurashev has an assist in 12 of 30 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Kurashev has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Kurashev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 30 Games 2 23 Points 1 7 Goals 1 16 Assists 0

