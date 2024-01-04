Oneida County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Oneida County, Wisconsin today, we've got what you need.
Oneida County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Three Lakes High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Florence, WI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
