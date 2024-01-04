On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the New York Rangers. Is Nikita Zaitsev going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zaitsev stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Zaitsev scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Zaitsev's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zaitsev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 19:20 Away L 3-0 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:29 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 17:17 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 2 0 2 15:44 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.