The Milwaukee Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN2

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Grizzlies have averaged.

Milwaukee has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.3% from the field.

The Panthers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 202nd.

The Panthers average just 2.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Golden Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (74.1).

Milwaukee is 6-2 when it scores more than 74.1 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

Milwaukee scores 83 points per game at home, and 71.6 away.

The Panthers are conceding fewer points at home (77.1 per game) than away (81.8).

At home, Milwaukee knocks down 10.3 triples per game, 3.5 more than it averages away (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.1%) than on the road (29.6%).

