The LaLiga has three matches on its Thursday schedule -- keep scrolling for anytime goal scorer odds from around the league.

Top LaLiga Goal Scorer Odds Today

Robert Lewandowski, FC Barcelona (-125)

Opponent: UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 8

Ante Budimir, CA Osasuna (+120)

Opponent: UD Almeria

UD Almeria Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 8

Marc Guiu, FC Barcelona (+130)

Opponent: UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas Games Played: 5

5 Goals: 1

Youssef En-Nesyri, Sevilla FC (+175)

Opponent: Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 5

Ezequiel Avila, CA Osasuna (+175)

Opponent: UD Almeria

UD Almeria Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 1

Jose Arnaiz, CA Osasuna (+180)

Opponent: UD Almeria

UD Almeria Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 1

Gorka Guruzeta, Athletic Bilbao (+185)

Opponent: Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 8

Raul, CA Osasuna (+185)

Opponent: UD Almeria

UD Almeria Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 2

Rafa Mir, Sevilla FC (+200)

Opponent: Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 1

Ferran Torres, FC Barcelona (+210)

Opponent: UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 3

Joao Felix, FC Barcelona (+210)

Opponent: UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 3

Mariano Diaz, Sevilla FC (+220)

Opponent: Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao Games Played: 6

6 Goals: 0

Inaki Williams, Athletic Bilbao (+220)

Opponent: Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 8

Raphinha, FC Barcelona (+225)

Opponent: UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 3

Asier Villalibre, Athletic Bilbao (+230)

Opponent: Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 1

Today's LaLiga Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel UD Almeria @ CA Osasuna 11:00 AM, ET Watch on ESPN+! Athletic Bilbao @ Sevilla FC 1:15 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+! FC Barcelona @ UD Las Palmas 3:30 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+!

