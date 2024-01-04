The Milwaukee Bucks, Khris Middleton included, match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Middleton posted 19 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in a 142-130 loss versus the Pacers.

Let's look at Middleton's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.5 18.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.1 Assists 5.5 4.9 6.1 PRA -- 23.9 29.1 PR -- 19 23 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.3



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.5 per contest.

He's put up 4.4 threes per game, or 9.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Middleton's opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.5 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

The Spurs concede 122.8 points per contest, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Spurs are 29th in the NBA, conceding 46.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Spurs are 27th in the NBA, allowing 28.2 per game.

Conceding 14.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the worst squad in the league.

Khris Middleton vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 28 17 3 4 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.