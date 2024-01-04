Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
There are two games featuring a Horizon team on Thursday in college basketball play.
Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Detroit Mercy Titans at IUPUI Jaguars
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Robert Morris Colonials at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
