The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League) are underdogs (+4.5) as they try to end a 15-game losing streak when they host the Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Calihan Hall. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5.

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Calihan Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Green Bay -4.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Green Bay and its opponents have scored more than 132.5 total points.

The average point total in Green Bay's matchups this year is 132.5, the same as this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Phoenix have put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread.

Detroit Mercy (3-12-0 ATS) has covered the spread 61.5% of the time, 41.5% less often than Green Bay (8-5-0) this year.

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Green Bay 6 46.2% 66.1 126.7 66.3 144.3 134 Detroit Mercy 10 66.7% 60.6 126.7 78 144.3 142.6

Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends

The Phoenix have compiled a 4-0-0 ATS record in conference games so far this year.

The 66.1 points per game the Phoenix record are 11.9 fewer points than the Titans allow (78).

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Green Bay 8-5-0 0-0 6-7-0 Detroit Mercy 3-12-0 3-9 7-8-0

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Green Bay Detroit Mercy 2-10 Home Record 9-5 1-17 Away Record 5-13 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-11-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 57.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

