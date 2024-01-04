How to Watch Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) aim to build on a three-game winning run when they visit the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Calihan Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Green Bay Stats Insights
- The Phoenix make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Titans have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
- In games Green Bay shoots better than 47.7% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Phoenix are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans sit at 345th.
- The 66.1 points per game the Phoenix record are 11.9 fewer points than the Titans allow (78.0).
- When Green Bay puts up more than 78.0 points, it is 2-0.
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison
- Green Bay is posting 72.9 points per game this year at home, which is 13.8 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (59.1).
- The Phoenix are surrendering 59.6 points per game this season at home, which is 12.4 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (72.0).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Green Bay has played better at home this year, averaging 9.0 threes per game with a 35.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 28.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|MSOE
|W 79-46
|Resch Center
|12/29/2023
|Wright State
|W 88-77
|Resch Center
|12/31/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-61
|Resch Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/6/2024
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/10/2024
|@ IUPUI
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
