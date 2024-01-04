Thursday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League) at Calihan Hall has a projected final score of 72-64 based on our computer prediction, with Green Bay coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Calihan Hall

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 72, Detroit Mercy 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy

Computer Predicted Spread: Green Bay (-8.4)

Green Bay (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 136.0

Detroit Mercy has gone 3-12-0 against the spread, while Green Bay's ATS record this season is 8-5-0. The Titans have hit the over in seven games, while Phoenix games have gone over six times. Detroit Mercy is 2-8 against the spread and 0-10 overall over its last 10 contests, while Green Bay has gone 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix put up 66.1 points per game (336th in college basketball) while giving up 66.3 per contest (78th in college basketball). They have a -3 scoring differential.

Green Bay ranks 330th in college basketball at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.5 its opponents average.

Green Bay makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.4% from deep (189th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.8%.

Green Bay has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.8 per game (186th in college basketball) while forcing 8.9 (359th in college basketball).

