The Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo included, match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 142-130 loss to the Pacers, Antetokounmpo put up 26 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Antetokounmpo, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 30.6 27.8 Rebounds 12.5 11.3 12.4 Assists 6.5 5.9 7.6 PRA -- 47.8 47.8 PR -- 41.9 40.2



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Antetokounmpo has made 11.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 23.8% of his team's total makes.

The Bucks average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.0. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

The Spurs allow 122.8 points per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 46.8 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Spurs have given up 28.2 per game, 27th in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 34 11 14 16 0 1 2

