Douglas County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Douglas County, Wisconsin today? We have the information below.
Douglas County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Drummond High School at Solon Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Solon Springs, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
