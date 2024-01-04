Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Douglas County, Wisconsin today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Douglas County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Drummond High School at Solon Springs High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 4
  • Location: Solon Springs, WI
  • Conference: Indianhead
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

